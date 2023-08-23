What Chandrayaan-3 Will Do After Landing On Moon?

Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module will make a touchdown on the surface of the Moon at 6:04 pm on 23 August, 2023.
(Images/Videos: ISRP/X, formerly Twitter)
The lunar mission is aimed at the southern polar region of the Moon that could be a source of oxygen, fuel and water for future moon missions or a more permanent moon colony.
After landing successfully, the Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks
It will run a series of experiments including a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface.
Shortly after the touchdown, one side panel of the Vikram lander will unfold, creating a ramp for the Pragyan rover.
The six-wheeled Pragyan with a national flag and ISRO logo will descend from the landed on the lunar surface after four hours and move at a speed of 1 cm per second.
The rover will use navigation cameras to scan the lunar surface and as it rolls, it will leave imprints of the tricolour and ISRO logo on the lunar soil.
The rover has instruments configured with payloads to provide data related to the Moon surface.
The rover will communicate with the lander, which in turn will communicate with the earth.
The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are to demonstrate safe and soft landing on lunar surface; to demonstrate rover roving on the moon; and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.