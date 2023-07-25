Producer: Bharat Upadhyay
Editor: Sujata Singh
WhatsApp Adding Feature To Initiate Group Calls With Up To 15 People
WhatsApp is introducing a new iOS beta feature for group calls.
Users can now initiate group calls with up to 15 people.
Previously, group calls were limited to starting with only 7 people.
Group calls can still include up to 32 participants in total.
Once the call begins, those participants can join anytime.
This process is simplified and faster.
The update aims to simplify adding more participants during call setup.
The feature is rolling out to some beta testers through the TestFlight app.
It is expected to be available to more users in the coming days.