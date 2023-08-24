Producer: Priyanka Das
WhatsApp Adding New Message Menu to Send View-Once Images
WhatsApp is adding a new message menu for sending view-once images and videos.
These changes are being made to make the app’s interface better.
WhatsApp is exploring a new way to set photos and videos as view-once.
Now, you need to press and hold to send images as view-once messages.
After holding, a menu will pop up to confirm sending as view-once.
Similar improvements are being made for sending view-once videos.
However, currently, GIFs can’t be sent in view-once mode.
There’s a chance that WhatsApp might enable GIFs in this mode in the future.
The new message menu for images and videos will be available soon.
