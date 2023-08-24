Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

WhatsApp Adding New Message Menu to Send View-Once Images

WhatsApp is adding a new message menu for sending view-once images and videos.

These changes are being made to make the app’s interface better.

WhatsApp is exploring a new way to set photos and videos as view-once.

Now, you need to press and hold to send images as view-once messages.

After holding, a menu will pop up to confirm sending as view-once.

Similar improvements are being made for sending view-once videos.

However, currently, GIFs can’t be sent in view-once mode.

There’s a chance that WhatsApp might enable GIFs in this mode in the future.

The new message menu for images and videos will be available soon.