+
+
+
+
+
+
+ + +
WhatsApp has launched Chat Lock feature for added privacy and security.
This feature securely hides conversations in a password-protected folder.
Locked chats can only be accessed with your device password or fingerprint.
It automatically hides their contents in notifications to maintain privacy.
It is ideal for those who occasionally share their phones with family members.
To lock a chat, simply tap the name of a one-to-one or group chat and select the lock option.
To view locked chats, pull down on your inbox and enter your phone password.
In the future, WhatsApp will be adding options for locking companion devices.
Soon, you'll have the ability to use a unique password specifically for your chats.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More