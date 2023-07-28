Producer: Priyanka Das
WhatsApp Instant Video Messages Launched: How To Use It
WhatsApp has launched a short video messaging feature.
It allows you to send short 60-second personal videos directly in chats.
The feature is different from regular WhatsApp video calls.
To use it, just tap to switch to video mode, and hold to record the video.
You can also swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free.
The video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption for added security.
You can respond to chats with real-time video messages.