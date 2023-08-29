Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Nisha Dubey
WhatsApp is Working On This Big Privacy Feature: All Details
WhatsApp is working on a new privacy feature to protect the IP address in calls.
The app is developing a privacy call relay feature.
It will be available in a future update of the app.
Whatsapp will add a new feature within the privacy call settings screen.
This new option keeps your location more private during calls.
However, call quality may be affected when this privacy option is enabled.
WhatsApp aims to provide its users with an extra layer of protection.
The feature will make it difficult for anyone to determine your exact location
The privacy feature for calls is currently under development.
