WhatsApp is planning to bring username feature instead of phone number.
The feature is still in development and expected to be released in a future update.
Users will be able to access the username feature in the app settings.
Users can move away from relying solely on phone numbers for contact identification.
Unique usernames may enable conversations without knowing phone numbers.
The specifics of how usernames will function on WhatsApp are yet to be revealed.
Conversations initiated through usernames will be protected by end-to-end encryption.
Beta testers may have the opportunity to try out the feature in the near future.
Official announcements and further details are awaited.
