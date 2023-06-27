WhatsApp To Roll Out 'Message Pin Duration' Feature Soon
WhatsApp will release a new 'message pin duration' feature soon.
The feature allows users to choose how long messages stay pinned in chats.
This feature enhances message highlighting for future reference.
Users will be able to select a specific duration for the pinned message.
There will be three duration options: 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days.
Messages will be automatically unpinned for the time duration is over.
The feature provides greater flexibility and control over pinned messages.
The feature also allows users to unpin messages at any time.
It is currently under development and will be released to beta testers soon.
