WhatsApp Now Available For Wear OS Smartwatches
WhatsApp is rolling out an app for smartwatches running Wear OS 3 and above.
You can now chat, reply to messages, and answer calls from Android smartwatches.
Wear OS is an Android operating system designed for smartwatches.
Users will no longer need their phones with them to stay connected.
They can respond to friends and family using their voice, quick replies, or text.
Your chats will safely be synced across your devices.
Google’s platform is the 1st smartwatch platform to have official support for WhatsApp.
WhatsApp will prompt you when attempting to link your WhatsApp account to a Wear.
To link with WhatsApp on the smartwatch, an 8-digit code will appear.