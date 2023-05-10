WhatsApp Now Available On Smartwatches: Here's How It Works
WhatsApp now
supports Wear OS
for smartwatches.
The latest Android
beta update lets users
use WhatsApp on
their smartwatches.
The app allows direct access to chats and messages on
the smartwatch.
Users can download the WhatsApp beta for Android version from the Google Play Store.
To download the
app, you need to be
a beta tester.
For linking, users will get an 8-digit code on their watch for connectivity
After entering the
code, your chats will
safely be synced across
your devices.
Smartwatch compatibility will make it easier for users to use WhatsApp.
Please note the it is not currently available for WhatsApp Business.
