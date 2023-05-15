WhatsApp Privacy
Glitch Caused By
Android Bug
WhatsApp was accused
of using the phone’s
mic without getting
permission from the user.
Elon Musk yet again
reiterated that
WhatsApp is not secure.
WhatsApp said the
problem is because of
a bug in Android.
And now, Google has confirmed the bug in Android which resulted in incorrect privacy alerts for WhatsApp.
The company also says
it is working on fixing
the issue.
WhatsApp is owned by
Meta which has lived a
sketchy life since its
Facebook origins
The messaging was bought for around $14 billion by Facebook almost 10 years back.
These days WhatsApp
has become a hub for
spam messages and
scam calls.
It even allows businesses to
connect with their customers
via a Business account.
