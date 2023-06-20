WhatsApp
Adding Screen-Sharing Feature For Video Calls On iOS
WhatsApp is releasing a screen-sharing feature for video calls on iOS.
The feature is currently available to some beta testers.
Now users will see a new icon at the bottom during a video call.
It will let users share the content of their screen with everyone on the call.
This feature captures and shares all activities on the users' screen.
The feature shares users' screen activities, including notifications.
Everything on your screen will be shared remotely with the people on video call.
The content of your screen will be shared when you grant permission to do so.
It will enhance remote communication and task management during video calls.
