WhatsApp To
Add Screen Sharing
Feature For Video Calls
WhatsApp is rolling out
a new 'screen-sharing'
feature on Android.
This feature allows
users to easily share their
screen during video calls.
Older versions of
Android may not
support this feature.
It may not work in
large group calls.
You need an updated version
of WhatsApp to view the
shared screen content.
To use this feature, users
must give consent to
share their screen.
Users will have full
control over this feature.
+ + +
+ + +
The ability to share the
content of your screen is
available to some
beta testers.
This information was
reported by WABetaInfo.
