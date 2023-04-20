WhatsApp To Roll Out
Sticker Maker Tool For
iPhone Users:
Know More
WhatsApp is rolling out
the sticker maker tool
for iPhone users.
The feature will allow
users to create stickers
right within the app.
The new sticker maker tool
is a part of the latest iOS
WhatsApp update 23.7.82.
To get the new sticker
maker feature, install the
latest version of the app.
To create stickers on
WhatsApp, simply go
to the Photos app.
Now pick a picture and
extract the subject out of
it by hard pressing on
the image.
Next, open WhatsApp
and paste the photo
cutout into any chat.
Finally, the app will
convert it into a sticker.
You can add the new
sticker to your sticker
collection for future use.
