WhatsApp Users Can Edit Sent Messages Within 15 Mins: Here's How

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, announced a new feature for WhatsApp users.
Users can now edit their sent messages within 15 minutes of sending them.
The feature is rolling out globally and will be available to all users in the coming weeks.
Users can long-press and
select 'Edit' to modify
sent messages.
Edited messages will display 'edited' without showing the edit history.
It allows users to correct mistakes or provide additional context to their messages.
The edited messages are also protected by end-to-end encryption.
With this feature, WhatsApp has given more control over your chats.
To use this feature, download the latest version of WhatsApp on your phone.