WhatsApp Users Can
Send Video Messages
WhatsApp is releasing
a new feature called
video messages.
Users will be to share short videos up to 60 seconds on iOS and Android devices.
This feature is currently
available to selected
beta testers.
+ + +
+ + +
It will be gradually rolled
out to more users over
the coming weeks.
To check if the video
recording option is available,
tap the microphone button
in any chat bar.
If it turns into a video
camera button, you can
record video messages.
To listen to the audio of a
video message, simply tap
on the video to enlarge.
Video messages are end-to-end
encrypted, so nobody from
outside can access them.
The feature will provide
an enhanced way to
quickly communicate
with videos.
