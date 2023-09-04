Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Sujata Singh
WhatsApp Will Allow Use of Multiple Accounts on Same Phone
WhatsApp is testing a multi-account feature.
This feature will allow users to use multiple accounts on the same phone.
This eliminates the need for parallel or cloned apps.
WhatsApp is also introducing redesigned settings.
The update offers a more modern navigation experi
ence.
A redesigned profile tab is included in the update.
The update makes accessing settings easier.
The update is currently available for Android beta testers only.
It is expected to roll out for more users gradually.
