Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

WhatsApp Will Allow Use of Multiple Accounts on Same Phone

WhatsApp is testing a multi-account feature.

 This feature will allow users to use multiple accounts on the same phone.

This eliminates the need for parallel or cloned apps.

WhatsApp is also introducing redesigned settings.

The update offers a more modern navigation experience.

A redesigned profile tab is included in the update.

The update makes accessing settings easier.

The update is currently available for Android beta testers only.

It is expected to roll out for more users gradually.