WhatsApp Will Let You Share High-Quality Videos
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to send high-quality videos.
The feature will allow users to keep the video resolution, but some compression will still be applied.
The feature is currently rolling out to beta testers.
To check if the feature is enabled for your account, try sending
a large video file.
If the high-quality option appears, then the feature is enabled.
When users share a video using the high-quality option, it will be marked as one.
The feature follows the ability to send high-resolution photos.
Users have been requesting this feature for a long time.
This update may take some time to reach
all users.