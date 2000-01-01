+ + +
WhatsApp now allows
users to silence calls
coming from unknown
numbers.
The new feature will ensure
you don’t fall for any of the
dangerous WhatsApp scams that
have become a serious issue.
WhatsApp says you
can manually enable
the feature from the
settings.
Once the feature is
enabled you won't get call
alerts but the number will
be listed in the Calls tab.
The feature first came out
in the beta version, and
now it is available for both
Android and iOS users.
You can use the silence
feature by going to settings
on WhatsApp.
Click on Privacy
segment and then
tap on Call option.
Enable the new Silence
Unknown Callers feature to
mute all the unwanted calls.
You can also protect your
WhatsApp account from
spam and scam callers
on the app.
