WhatsApp's New Feature To Let Users Create Stickers Within App
WhatsApp is working on a new in-app sticker creation feature.
The feature will allow users to create stickers directly within the app.
It utilizes iOS 16 APIs to extract subjects from images and convert them into stickers.
The goal is to provide a seamless experience without the need for third-party applications.
The feature was discovered in the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 23.10.0.74.
Users will find a "New Sticker" option in the chat share action sheet.
Key details about the feature
are still unknown, but it may
include tools like
background removal.
WhatsApp integrates in-app sticker creation for a better native experience.
It is still under development and users will have to wait for a future update to try it out.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More