WhatsApp To Roll Out New Reply Button Within Call Notification
WhatsApp is releasing a reply with a message feature within call notifications.
This feature enables users to reject a call and send a message to the caller simultaneously.
The new reply button is currently available to some beta testers.
The reply button may appear when you receive a call.
Users will see a “reply” button alongside the “decline” and “answer” buttons.
Tapping the "reply" button rejects the call and opens a message box automatically.
You can explain the reason for not being able to answer the call.
The feature allows users to quickly communicate with callers without having to answer the call.
WhatsApp will roll out this feature to even more people over the coming days.
