WhatsApp has released a new feature called voice message transcripts.
It's currently available for some beta testers.
The feature allows users to read the content of a voice message.
It simplifies replying when playing a voice message out loud isn't feasible.
The feature is turned on by default but can be disabled in the WhatsApp settings.
It requires the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.9.0.70 update on the TestFlight app.
The feature only works on iOS 16 for now.
Users can also search for specific information within the transcribed message.
This feature will roll out widely for more users in the coming weeks.
