X Blue
Subscribers Can Hide Their Blue Ticks
Twitter or X users now have the option to hide their paid blue verified badge.
The Twitter rebrand continues this week and we also see new features introduced.
Twitter Blue, which is now called X Blue offers benefits like verified badge, edit button and more.
And now, the platform allows these paid users to hide their verified badges.
It is likely that X feels that some people would prefer to hide their blue badges.
The option is available in the settings of X app for Android and iOS users.
You just have to enable the feature in profile customisation to hide the blue badge.
The platform is also informing users that hiding the badge could limit the paid features that can use.
Twitter’s X-rebrand also includes Tweet and Retweet now called Post and Repost.