Xiaomi
Offers Extended
Warranty On
These Phones
Xiaomi is offering
extended warranty up
to 2 years on select
models in India.
The company shared
the details via its Discord
channel this week as
per reports.
Xiaomi is offering the
support for Redmi Note
10 series, Mi 11 Ultra and
Poco X3 Pro models.
The company is likely
to have addressed
issues faced by these
users in the country.
Owners of these phone
models get warranty up
to 2 years from the day
of purchase.
This support allows you
to repair or replace any
part free of cost, if your
device is eligible.
The company has not given
any reason for selecting
these models for the
extended warranty.
Xiaomi is ready to launch
the Xiaomi 13 Ultra
smartphone in the
global market.
The company is unlikely
to bring its latest Ultra
phone to India for the
time being.
