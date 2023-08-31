Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Sujata Singh
YouTube Removes Over 1.9 Million Videos In India: Here’s Why
YouTube removed 1.9 million videos from India from January to March 2023.
The platform removed 6.48 million globally for rule violations.
Over 8.7 million channels were taken down for spam violations.
More than 853 million comments were removed.
Around 93% of removed videos were flagged by machines, not humans.
38% of machine-flagged videos were removed before 1 view; 31% had 1-10 views.
In 2019, YouTube started giving a one-time warning for a first policy violation.
Resulting in over 80% of warned creators avoiding future policy violations.
As per YouTube, warned creators can take an ‘educational training course’.
NEXT: 10 of the Richest Indian YouTubers