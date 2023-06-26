YouTubers Can Now Use AI to Dub Videos: All Details
YouTube’s new feature will allow creators to easily dub their videos using AI.
The tool was created by Google's Area 120 incubator.
Aloud first transcribes the video, and then gives a transcription to edit.
The tool then translates the edit and makes a dub.
YouTube is testing Aloud's tool with ‘hundreds’
of creators.
The service currently only supports English, Spanish, and Portuguese.
YouTube is also working to make the dubbed videos sound natural.
YouTube says dubbed videos will soon “sound like the creator's voice."
Using this, creators can reach a wider audience and share content with more people.
