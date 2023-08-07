Producer: Priyanka Das
Zuckerberg vs Musk
To Be Live Streamed On X
Elon Musk has confirmed that his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg will be live streamed.
He also mentioned the live stream will be done via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Musk also stated that all the proceeds from the fight will go to charity for veterans.
Zuckerberg has been participating in Jiu-Jitsu tourname
nt in Brazil, where he performed well.
But Musk is also said to be in a great shape, with wrestling legends impressed by his strength.
Zuckerberg vs Musk in a cage fight will be an entertaining event, that should bring millions to watch the live stream on X.
While we know where the cage fight will be live streamed, we still don’t have a date or time for the fight.
The Twitter chief is busy with the X rebranding that continues at a rapid pace.
Outside of the cage, both these tech chiefs are also competing with each other through X and Threads platform.