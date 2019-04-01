CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी
বাংলা
मराठी
ગુજરાતી
ಕನ್ನಡ
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
తెలుగు
ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
اردو
অসমীয়া
ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :
Jawan Music Launch
Pakistan vs Nepal
David Warner
Neeraj Chopra
Home
YouTube Removed 1.9 Mn Videos in Jan-Mar 2023 in India for Community Norm Violation
‘NCP Leaders Who Have Gone There Will…’: Akali to Mayawati, Sharad Pawar Speaks Ahead of INDIA Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Gets Secretly Engaged to Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya? Here's What We Know
Bilkis Bano Case: SC to Resume Hearing on Aug 31 on Batch of Pleas Challenging Remission to Convicts
Movies
Jawan Audio Launch LIVE Updates: Shah Rukh Khan Gets Special Message From Kamal Haasan; Vijay Sethupathi Makes SHOCKING Confession
Jawan Music Launch: FIRST Photos From Shah Rukh Khan Event in Chennai Out, Atlee Says 'Can't Wait’
Sunny Deol CONFIRMS Patch-up With SRK, Says Jawan Star Called Him Before Gadar 2: 'Time Heals…’
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Fans Speculate New Film As Actor's Hand-Holding Post Goes Viral
Cricket
'Half the Time, Situation Dictates Itself': Hardik Pandya Speaks About Importance of Responding to Game Situations Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Opener
Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam Becomes The Fastest Player to Reach 19 ODI Centuries
A List of Fastest Hundreds in ODI Asia Cup History
BAN vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Asia Cup 2023: Check Our Captain, Vice-captain and Probable XIs For Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
India
36-Year-Old Senior Manager At Amazon Shot Dead by 5 in North East Delhi's Bhajanpura
G20 Summit in Delhi | AI-Based Cam, Alarms; Snipers, Dog Squads: India's Plan To Protect Its Global Guests
Aditya-L1 Mission: ISRO Shares First Glimpse Of Spacecraft Ahead of Launch to Study Sun | Details
Stalker Kills Minor Girl After She Refuses To Marry Him in Punjab's Amritsar; Accused Absconding
Showsha
Janhvi Kapoor Gets Secretly Engaged to Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya? Here's What We Know
Exclusive! Manushi Chhillar And Nikhil Kamath Broke Up 3 Months Back On 'Amicable Note'
Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan Starrer Inshallah To Be Revived? Here’s The Truth
Jawan Audio Launch: SRK, Priya Mani, Sunil Grover Dance to 'One Two Three Four'; Video Goes Viral
Politics
One Take | ‘Daily Sops’ on Air for Women: It’s Prime Time for BJP, Cong Schemes Ahead of MP, Raj Polls
‘Are Uddhav, Sanjay Raut Pakistani Agents’? Nitesh Rane Slams Sena UBT Leaders for Remark on Ram Temple
Will Arvind Kejriwal be PM Face for INDIA Bloc? Know What AAP Leaders Have to Say
With 4.5 Years of Modi Govt 2.0 Over and 2 Parl Sessions to Go, Why is Deputy Speaker’s Post Lying Vacant?
World
US Emphasises 'Timely and Fair' Elections in Pakistan Amidst Potential Delay
Chinese Officials Among Victims Of Online Love Scam, Indonesia Arrests 88, UN Warns Gangs Prey On...
France Defies Junta Deadline For Its Ambassador To Leave Niger, Algeria Proposes 6-Month Transition
Hurricane Idalia Strikes Florida's West Coast as Deadly Category 3 Storm
Viral
5-Year-Old Recites Hanuman Chalisa In Record Time, President Murmu Wants To Meet Him
Woman’s Dance To Bachna Ae Haseeno With Daughter Is A Complete Show-Stealer
Fruit Seller Teaches Children While Managing Work At Roadside Stall, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral
Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Click Selfies With Sick Leopard, Try to Sit on Its Back | WATCH Viral Video
Business
Q1 US Economic Growth Revised Down to a 2.1% Annual Rate
GST: Want To Earn Cash Prize Of Up To Rs 1 Crore On Shopping? Check This Govt INVOICE INCENTIVE Scheme
LPG Price Cut: Rs 200 Reduction To Be Absorbed By Oil Companies After Bumper Earnings In April-August
JLL Gets Contract from Rolls-Royce for Facilities Management of Real Estate in 6 Countries Including India
Education
DU PG Courses Schedule Revised, Mid-Entry Registration Starts on September 7
Decoding The Minority Scholarship Scam Unearthed in 21 States | Exclusive
JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2023 Postponed, Check Revised Date
Worried About Student Suicides, Grandparents, Mothers on Sabbatical Shift to Kota with Children
Opinion
Opinion | Time To Scrap The Term ‘Minorities’, Redraw List With Only Tiny, Needy Groups
Opinion | From Orientalism to Digital Leadership
Opinion | Chandrayaan-3 Success: Making a Case for Liberalising the Space Sector
Opinion | India Should Be Prepared for More Hindenburgs and Similar Soros-ian Assaults
Web Stories
Home
Movies
Cricket
India
Showsha
Politics
World
Viral
Business
Education
Opinion
Web Stories
Videos
Photos
Explainers
Tech
Auto
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Food
Sports
Markets
Tax
Cryptocurrency
Savings and Investments
Breaking News
AQI
Power Circuit
Elections
Movie Reviews
City News
Astrology
Viral
Bollywood
Hollywood
Regional Cinema
Tamil Cinema
Telugu Cinema
Web-series
Television
Latest
Asia Cup 2023
Lifestyle
Movie Reviews
Health & Fitness
Explainers
Photos
Sports
Auto
Tech
#SustainableIsAttainable
Latest
Asia Cup 2023
Lifestyle
Movie Reviews
Health & Fitness
Explainers
Photos
Sports
Auto
Tech
#SustainableIsAttainable
Live
score
News18
»
News
»
wor News
LATEST NEWS ON wor
US Emphasises 'Timely and Fair' Elections in Pakistan Amidst Potential Delay
Chinese Officials Among Victims Of Online Love Scam, Indonesia Arrests 88, UN Warns Gangs Prey On...
France Defies Junta Deadline For Its Ambassador To Leave Niger, Algeria Proposes 6-Month Transition
Hurricane Idalia Strikes Florida's West Coast as Deadly Category 3 Storm
New Chinese Map Rejected by Malaysia Over South China Sea Claims
In China, US Commerce Secy Gina Raimondo Raised Hacking of Her Email
Taiwan Referred to as 'An Independent Country' in Top UK Panel Report
Gabon Next Niger? Military Declares “End to Regime” Minutes After President Bongo's Third-Term Win
US Eyes Civilian Port in Philippines' Northern Islands Amid China Tensions
France Bans Abayas in State Schools: Why it Imposed The Rule and the Debate Over Laicite | Explained
US Sanctions Impact Indian Diamond Firms Linked to Russian Major Alrosa, $26 Million Frozen
US-India Ties 'Critical' Against China and Russia: Indian-American Lawmaker Ro Khanna
UK: 'Incorrect' Flight Data Caused Air Traffic Control Chaos
Two Hindu Businessmen Abducted by Bandits in Pakistan's Balochistan | Exclusive
Russia Shuts Brazil From Wagner Crash Probe, Says Prigozhin’s Flight Not Subject To “Annex 13"
‘Life Threatening’ Hurricane Idalia Moves Closer to Florida: Key Takeaways
Yevgeny Prigozhin Plane Crash Will Not Be Probed Under International Rules
Pakistan: Floods Engulf Hope in Impoverished Villages of Nation's Largest Province
Ukraine Attacks Russian Airbase In Pskov With "10 to 20 Drones", Ilyushin IL-76s “Burst Into Flames”
Prince Harry Opens Up About Emotional Struggles after Afghanistan Military Tour
Bongos, Iboga, Aubameyang: As Gabon Plunges into Unrest, Five Facts about Africa’s Eden
Australia Set to Hold Indigenous Rights Referendum on Oct 14
Election Result Cancelled, Regime Ended: Gabon Military Take Control of Nation
Ukraine Conflict: Russia Earns Less Oil Money Amid War, Sanctions Working Like a Slow Poison
Imran Khan to Remain in Jail as Special Pak Court Extends Judicial Remand in Cypher Case
Pakistan Protests Inflated Electricity Bills: Man Commits Suicide, People Set Bills on Fire
88 Chinese Nationals Arrested in Indonesia Over Online Love Scams
Why Electricity Bills have Led to Countrywide Protests in Pakistan & Who are Supporting it | Explained
Ukraine Targeted by 'Most Powerful' Russian Aerial Attack Since Spring
Drone Storm On Russia, Ukraine Strikes Six Russian Regions, “Kremlin Behind Prigozhin’s Death”: US
Pakistan Cop, Who Led Anti-Narcotics Wing, Held for Smuggling Drugs into India
Air Pollution Cuts Life Expectancy of Average Indian by 5.3 Years, Says Alarming Report
USA : Hurricane Idalia Hits Florida
Video Wall
Every Inch A Battle | Russia's March On Kyiv To Ukraine's Counterattack, The Biggest War Flashpoints
Photogallery
+10
Times Suhana Khan Proved To Be A True Fashion Star, Check Out Her Most Stunning Photos
+10
Hariyali Teej 2023: Latest, Beautiful, and Easy Mehndi Designs to Choose From!