More than 1.2 million people marched in France on Tuesday and strikes disrupted transport and schools during mass protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to push back the retirement age to 64.

Trade unions called a nationwide day of strikes and demonstrations for the sixth time since the start of this year. Around 700,000 demonstrators had turned out in Paris alone.

What is Happening in France?

Police used teargas in Paris and minor clashes also took place in the western city of Nantes, but the more than 260 union-organised rallies across the country were mostly peaceful.

Labour leaders had pledged to bring France “to a standstill" on the biggest day of action in a series of stoppages this year — a goal that proved beyond their reach judged by the busy roads of major cities.

Only one in five regional and high-speed trains ran, however, and the Paris metro system operated with a skeletal schedule. Rubbish began piling up in the capital after bin collectors and truck drivers joined the action.

Around 39 percent of workers at the state rail operator SNCF were on strike, the highest since the first strike against the pension changes on January 19, The Guardian reported. Moreover, 30 percent of the flights were cancelled on Tuesday.

“The government has to take (resistance) into account when there are so many people in the street, when they’re having so much trouble explaining and passing their reform," CFDT union chief Laurent Berger said as she stood at the head of the Paris rally.

Why is France protesting?

The protests were held across France to protest against the Macron government’s plans to reform the pension system, of which a proposal to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 is among the most controversial.

The government argues that raising the retirement age, abolishing privileges and stiffening the requirements for a full pension are required to balance the pension system.

France lags most of its European neighbours, which have hiked the retirement age to 65 or above.

Its spending on pensions is the third highest among industrialised countries, at the equivalent of 14.5 percent of GDP, according to data from the OECD.

“If we want to keep this system going, we need to work longer," Macron said last month.

But unions contest that conclusion and say small increases in contributions could keep it solvent.

They also argue that the proposed measures are unfair and would disproportionately affect low-skilled workers who start their careers early, as well as women.

The bill is now being debated in the upper house senate, with a vote by both houses of parliament expected by the middle of the month or by March 26 at the latest. Union leaders are set to meet Tuesday evening to decide on their next moves.

Unions plan more action

The interior ministry said 1.28 million people marched across the country, making it one of the biggest protests in decades and slightly bigger than a previous round of demonstrations on January 31. The CGT union put the figure at 3.5 million.

It appears unlikely that Tuesday’s protests will influence Macron, 45, who has championed pension reform since coming to power in 2017 in order to tackle deficits forecast for the coming decades.

Analysts see the centrist as determined to press ahead, with parliament set to vote on the draft legislation as early as next week.

On Tuesday evening the unions called for an urgent meeting with Macron. But they also announced to more days of action, including protests on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)

