CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Eric GarcettiSVB CollapseAUKUSPutin to Visit India?Imran Khan
Home » World » 10 Killed, 5 Injured in Central Mexico Bar Shooting in Guanajuato
1-MIN READ

10 Killed, 5 Injured in Central Mexico Bar Shooting in Guanajuato

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 06:18 IST

Apaseo el Grande, Mexico

Members of the National Guard stand guard metres away from the bar where 12 people were killed by an armed group which opened fire on customers and staff, in Irapuato, state of Guanajuato, Mexico, on October 15, 2022. (AFP)

Members of the National Guard stand guard metres away from the bar where 12 people were killed by an armed group which opened fire on customers and staff, in Irapuato, state of Guanajuato, Mexico, on October 15, 2022. (AFP)

Guanajuato, a prosperous industrial region and home to some of Mexico's most popular tourist destinations, has become the country's bloodiest state

Ten people were shot to death and another five were wounded in an attack at a bar in Mexico’s central state of Guanajuato, officials said Sunday.

The attack took place after 11:00 p.m. local time on Saturday (0500 GMT) at the “El Estadio" bar, when a group of armed men burst in and opened fire at customers and employees of the bar along a highway that connects the cities of Celaya and Queretaro.

The current death toll is seven men and three women, officials said.

Guanajuato, a prosperous industrial region and home to some of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations, has become the country’s bloodiest state.

RELATED NEWS

Two cartels, Santa Rosa de Lima and Jalisco Nueva Generacion, are fighting deadly turf wars in the state, where they are known to conduct drug trafficking and fuel theft.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. crime
  2. Guanajuato
  3. Mexico
  4. shooting
first published:March 13, 2023, 06:18 IST
last updated:March 13, 2023, 06:18 IST
Read More