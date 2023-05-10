CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Imran ArrestedSaudi-Syria DétenteTrump VerdictImran Khan ArrestCanada-China Row
Home » World » 1,000 People Arrested So Far in Pakistan, 130 Officers Injured, Say Police
1-MIN READ

1,000 People Arrested So Far in Pakistan, 130 Officers Injured, Say Police

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 15:22 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

Police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan protesting against the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Credits: PTI)

Police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan protesting against the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Credits: PTI)

The caretaker government of Punjab has requested the Pakistan army to maintain the law and order situation in the province

Around 1,000 people have been arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab, the country’s most populous province, since protests erupted after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, police said on Wednesday.

“Police teams arrested 945 lawbreakers and miscreants from across the province," officials said in a statement to the media, adding 130 officers and officials were injured in the violence that broke out after Khan’s arrest on Tuesday.

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE Updates: Ex-PM Presented Before Court; Roads Leading to Nawaz Sharif’s Residence Sealed; 1,000 Held So far

The caretaker government of Punjab has requested the Pakistan army to maintain the law and order situation in the province.

Earlier on Wednesday, Imran Khan appeared in a special court at the capital’s police headquarters Wednesday to answer graft charges. Local reports said prosecutors had asked for Khan to be remanded in custody for 14 days.

Protesters blocked some routes leading to Islamabad around lunchtime Wednesday but there was a huge security presence across the capital, particularly outside the so-called police lines where the special court convened.

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed in Islamabad and the routes leading to former PM Nawaz Sharif’s Lahore residence have also been blocked.

top videos

    Khan’s party has claimed that at least four people were killed and over a dozen injured in different parts of the country in violent clashes between the security forces and PTI supporters.

    Read all the Latest News here

    About the Author
    Majid Alam
    Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Imran Khan
    2. pakistan
    3. punjab
    4. Shehbaz Sharif
    first published:May 10, 2023, 15:17 IST
    last updated:May 10, 2023, 15:22 IST