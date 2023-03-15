CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » 11 Killed, Thousands Hurt During Iran's Traditional Fire Festival
1-MIN READ

11 Killed, Thousands Hurt During Iran's Traditional Fire Festival

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 15:44 IST

Tehran, Iran

Iranians dance around a bonfire during the Wednesday Fire feast, or Chaharshanbeh Soori, held annually on the last Wednesday eve before the Spring holiday of Nowruz, in Tehran on March 14, 2023. (AFP)

The fire festival, called Chaharshanbe Suri in Farsi, is celebrated every year on the night of the last Tuesday of the Iranian calendar year

Eleven people were killed and more than 3,500 injured during celebrations for Iran’s traditional fire festival ahead of the Persian New Year, state media reported Wednesday.

The fire festival, called Chaharshanbe Suri in Farsi, is celebrated every year on the night of the last Tuesday of the Iranian calendar year, which ends on March 20.

“Since February 20, 26 people have died in incidents related to Chaharchanbe Suri," including at least 11 on the day of the event along with more than 3,550 injured, emergency services chief Jafar Miadfar told state television.

During the festival, participants jump over bonfires to purify themselves and ward off evil spirits, while chanting “I give you my yellow colour" (indicator of disease) and “I take your red colour" (symbol of life).

The festival is part of Iran’s pre-Islamic heritage and generally frowned upon by the Shiite clerical establishment.

But it is popular with young people, many of whom make their own fireworks for the event, a practice that sometimes results in injury or even death.

About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
  1. iran
first published:March 15, 2023, 15:44 IST
last updated:March 15, 2023, 15:44 IST
