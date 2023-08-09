11 Missing in Fire in Care Centre for Troubled Youth in France’s Wintzenheim

Eleven adults were unaccounted for following a fire in lodging at a care centre for troubled young people in eastern France, authorities said Wednesday.

The local fire service told AFP they were alerted about the blaze in the town of Wintzenheim at around 6:30 am (0430 GMT).

According to the fire department, the lodging was rented by an association that helps disabled people.

The local government in a statement said the fire was under control, but added that 11 people were unaccounted for and 17 others were evacuated.