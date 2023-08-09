CHANGE LANGUAGE
11 Missing in Fire in Care Centre for Troubled Youth in France's Wintzenheim
1-MIN READ

11 Missing in Fire in Care Centre for Troubled Youth in France’s Wintzenheim

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 14:39 IST

Strasbourg, France

The local authorities said that 11 people were missing and 17 people from the care centre were evacuated.

Eleven adults were unaccounted for following a fire in lodging at a care centre for troubled young people in eastern France, authorities said Wednesday.

The local fire service told AFP they were alerted about the blaze in the town of Wintzenheim at around 6:30 am (0430 GMT).

According to the fire department, the lodging was rented by an association that helps disabled people.

The local government in a statement said the fire was under control, but added that 11 people were unaccounted for and 17 others were evacuated.

