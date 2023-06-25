CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Putin SpeechPrigozhin DemandsYevgeny PrigozhinCoup in Russia?Wagner vs Russia
Home » World » 11 Passengers Injured Evacuating Cathay Pacific Jet After Aborted Takeoff in Hong Kong
1-MIN READ

11 Passengers Injured Evacuating Cathay Pacific Jet After Aborted Takeoff in Hong Kong

Published By: Majid Alam

PTI

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 06:28 IST

Taipei, Taiwan

A signage for Cathay Pacific Airways at the departures hall of Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, on March 8, 2023. (Credits: AP)

A signage for Cathay Pacific Airways at the departures hall of Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, on March 8, 2023. (Credits: AP)

Cathay Pacific gave no details on the problem. Public broadcaster RTHK reported one of the plane’s tires had overheated, causing it to burst

A Cathay Pacific jetliner aborted its takeoff at Hong Kong International Airport early Saturday, and 11 passengers were injured while evacuating the aircraft, the airline said.

Flight CX880, bound for Los Angeles, returned to the gate after a “technical issue” caused the crew to abort the takeoff and “a precautionary passenger evacuation” was initiated, the airline said in a statement. It said those on board used five escape slides to exit the plane.

Cathay Pacific gave no details on the problem. Public broadcaster RTHK reported one of the plane’s tires had overheated, causing it to burst, citing police.

The flight was carrying 293 passengers and 17 crew members.

“We understand that 11 passengers are being treated at the hospital with injuries sustained during the evacuation process,” Cathay Pacific said. “Our priority is to look after all affected passengers and crew.” nine of the injured passengers had been discharged from the hospital, the airline said later.

Using a different aircraft, the flight departed for Los Angeles at 10:12 a.m., carrying 283 passengers, it said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. hong kong
  2. los angeles
first published:June 25, 2023, 06:28 IST
last updated:June 25, 2023, 06:28 IST