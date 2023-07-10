CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

13-Month-Old Girl Dies After Mother Accidentally Runs Over Her in Car in US

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 11:57 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

The incident happened near the family's Cottonwood home. (Image: AP Photo)

A 13-month-old girl died in the United States after her mother accidentaly ran over her while moving her car near their home in Arizona.

Yavapai County Police said that they received a call from the woman in Western Drive in Cottonwood on Thursday that she ran over her 13-month-old baby with her car.

The incident happened when the woman placed her daughter in her car seat where she believed her daughter was safe, the police said.

The car was parked in a gravel area near the home and the mother was trying to move it out of the tight space.

“While repositioning the vehicle, the front tire caught the canopy of the car seat, causing it to fall backward which led to the infant suffering critical injuries,” the police said in a statement.

The girl was rushed to a local hospital, but she could not be saved.

“Medical personnel were performing life saving measures on the infant when YCSO arrived, but despite their heroic efforts, the child was pronounced deceased at the Verde Valley Medical Center," the police statement added.

The girl has been identified as 13-month-old Cyra Rose Thoeming and she was with her mother outside the family’s Cottonwood home when tragedy struck.

The mother has not been charged and the police is continuing the investigation in the case.

A crowd funding has been set up by the girl’s uncle, who described the little girl as “a light in the world who brought smiles to everyone she met”.

“In her short, beautiful life, she loved being outside, nature, playing with her family, animals and the water,” the uncle wrote on the page.

