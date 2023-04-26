19 Countries Express Interest in Joining BRICS Group. Here's Why Member Nations are Hesitant

As the BRICS group of nations prepares to hold the annual meet in South Africa, nineteen countries have expressed an interest to join the bloc.

The BRICS nations- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town on June 2-3 to discuss its expansion, Anil Sooklal, South Africa’s ambassador to the group said, according to Bloomberg.

“What will be discussed is the expansion of BRICS and the modalities of how this will happen. Thirteen countries have formally asked to join and another six have asked informally. We are getting applications to join every day,” Anil Sooklal reportedly said.

The report said that Saudi Arabia, Iran and others have formally expressed their desire to join. Others including Argentina, UAE, Algeria, Egypt, Bahrain and Indonesia have also expressed their interest to join.

The significant interest in joining BRICS by many is a clear sign that BRICS has remained true to its values of strengthening multilateralism, driving reform as well as boosting global economic growth and stability,” Pandor added.

BRICS, an economic bloc that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, was formed on June 16, 2009. South Africa was the only country to join the block after its formation in December 2010.

Anil Sooklal further said that the foreign ministers from the five member states have all confirmed they will attend the discussions in June. The nations will also discuss Sudan apart from the regular affairs and membership.

The BRICS, representing around one-fifth of the world’s economy, has emerged as a powerful new voice alternative to the West. At present, the five members of BRICS contribute 16 per cent to world trade and around 24 per cent to global GDP.

Last year, China initiated the conversation around expanding the body as it tried to build diplomatic clout to counter the West’s dominance in the United Nations.

The expansion poses concerns among the present members that their influence will decrease, especially if pro-Chinese nations are admitted. Moreover, China’s GDP is more than twice the size of all four other BRICS member combined.

South Africa took over the chair of BRICS from China at the beginning of this year and will host the 15th BRICS Summit from August 22 to 24.

