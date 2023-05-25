2 Soldiers Among 4 Killed in Suicide Blast in Northwest Pakistan

Two soldiers were among four people killed on Wednesday when a suicide bomber with an explosive laden car targeted a security checkpoint in restive tribal district in northwestern Pakistan, bordering Afghanistan, the army said. The bomber hit the Liaqat Check post in the Datta Khel Bazar in north Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to a press release issued by the army, the bomber intended to target a public gathering to cause mass casualties. However, the security forces intercepted the suspicious vehicle. The bomber blew himself up at the checkpoint manned by several security men and local cops. Two soldiers, a policeman and one civilian were killed in the blast. One soldier and a policeman were injured.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack. It was the second attack to hit Pakistan in as many days.

A day earlier, militants struck a private exploration company's gas plant in Hangu district, killing at least four Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel and two private security guards.