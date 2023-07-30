CHANGE LANGUAGE
20 Killed in Blast at Political Party's Meeting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
1-MIN READ

20 Killed in Blast at Political Party's Meeting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 18:59 IST

Peshawar, Pakistan

Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area. (Representative image/Shutterstock)

The explosion took place at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention in Bajaur’s Khar, Geo News quoted police as saying

At least 20 people were killed and 50 others injured in a blast at an Islamic political party’s meeting in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, according to a media report.

The explosion took place at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention in Bajaur’s Khar, Geo News quoted police as saying.

The police said that about 50 people were injured and have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi told the Dawn newspaper that five ambulances had reached the site.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
