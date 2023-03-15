2023 Turkey Elections: Earthquake, Domestic Troubles Force Erdogan to Walk a Tightrope

The next general elections in Turkey is being seen as the one of the most polarising elections in its post-Ottoman history. Voters have the choice to go either with the right-wing Islamic regime of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his AK Party or bring back secular forces who currently sit in the opposition.

The handling of the relief efforts following the February 6 earthquake which led to the death of over 48,000 people in Turkey coupled with 24-year high inflation and economic crisis has resulted in a dip in Erdogan’s popularity.

The Turkish Lira has fallen to a record low of nearly 19 to the US dollar and this has given the opposition parties to build momentum against Erdogan before the elections.

Businesses in Turkey are bearing the brunt of rising inflation and production costs. Citizens are unable to pay mortgages and feel that Erdogan has failed to deliver on an economic front.

Sirnak Silopi resident Adam Osmanoglu tells CNN-News18 that the financial situation remains dire. The voter from eastern Turkey hopes there will be change following these elections.

“(Our) financial situation has not been good and I hope with change, which this election will bring, the economic situation will get better, stabler,” Osmanoglu said.

Turkey will hold both presidential elections and parliamentary elections on the same date. The polls indicate that there will be a tough battle between Erdogan and a six-party alliance led by opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the CHP.

Turkish observers say that even if Erdogan wins the presidential elections, winning the parliamentary elections will be tough. The opposition parties proposed a total reversal of Erdogan’s economic, foreign and domestic policies.

They are also aiming to abolish the presidential system which has led to a one-man rule since its introduction in 2018.

The six-party alliance is composed of nationalist, islamists and conservatives but some of Kilicdaroglu’s critics say he lacks the charm and popularity that Erdogan has.

However, Kilicdaroglu’s reputation as an ethical bureaucrat has helped him in these elections. Under his leadership in 2019, the CHP defeated Erdogan’s ruling AK party in Istanbul and other big cities.

Nicknamed ‘Gandhi Kemal’ by the Turkish media, the soft-spoken 74-year-old leader reminded many of Mahatma Gandhi when he launched his 450 km “March for Justice” from Ankara to Istanbul over the arrest of his deputy.

February 6 Earthquake

The recent earthquake has become a concern for Erdogan as people are upset over the delayed response as some cities like Hatay and Antakya saw relief and rescue teams reach them two to three days after the earthquake struck leading to deaths and injuries.

People are also accusing Erdogan of failing to take note of corruption at local levels due to which building codes were not enforced, leading them to collapse when the earthquake struck.

Some sections allege corruption in building clearances and inspections and say that some of the highest offices in Turkey are involved.

The cities and areas affected by the earthquake are Erdogan strongholds but the delayed response to the disaster could hurt his chances.

“They (Erdogan) are doing a lot of tricks to handle the situation. Even if he wins the presidential election, it would be difficult for him to win a majority in parliament. In a few weeks the weather will warm up which could result in an epidemic causing cholera outbreaks, skin disease. Some cases are being reported in areas near the Syrian border,” Mahmut told CNN-News18.

Many people in the affected areas are living in containers and some of those who have not received containers are living in tents. Several thousands have left the affected areas and moved to other areas.

Erdogan has assured that the cities will be rebuilt but the process will take time. He has conceded earlier that the response was delayed in the early stages of the earthquake but also blamed the winter season for the delayed response.

Rise of Islamist Groups

Liberal groups in Turkey have highlighted that hardline Islamist groups have risen in the country during Erdogan’s regime.

“Religious sects with leaders have become very powerful. They exercise power even within the bureaucracy and government and it is a matter of grave concern,” Mahmut tells CNN-News18.

Maltom, a 47-year-old woman from Adana, who holds a job, says she doesn’t want Turkey to become Iran. “Radical forces are growing in strength. We won’t let Turkey become Iran. Western Turkey has no problem with women working or even partying but in eastern Turkey radicals are creating problems for women,” she said.

Foreign Policy

Erdogan has softened his stance on several issues related to Syria following the earthquake. Negotiations with the Syrian government in Damascus are going on to resolve the issue of refugees.

Sections of Turkish media are reporting about a possible meeting between Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar-al-Assad ahead of the elections.

There are reports that Erdogan is eyeing the votes of those who sympathise with the Syrian refugees. A large area on the Turkey-Syria border is controlled by Syrian anti-Assad regime rebel forces backed by Turkey.

Turkey also opened border checkpoints for delivering humanitarian aid and rescue efforts to the northwestern parts of Syria where over 5,500 people have died.

Turkey has raised the Kashmir issue several times but experts say that this time around the statement was diluted, compared to previous instances. Turkey has also softened its stance on several issues related to the European Union and Russia.

