32-Year-Old Postwoman Dies after Getting Trapped inside Stuck Lift for Three Days

In a bizarre incident, Olga Leontyeva, a 32-year-old postwoman from Uzbekistan capital of Tashkent died after being trapped inside a lift for three days as no one came to rescue her, news outlet the Mirror said in a report.

The lift was stuck in an apartment block’s ninth floor and Olga reportedly kept screaming for help but no one heard her pleas. The family went and filed a missing report on July 24 when she did not return home after work.

But following an intense search, Olga’s lifeless body was found inside the lift the next day. Olga is survived by a six-year-old daughter whose relatives have stepped forward to take care of her.

Officials have launched a probe into the incident. It was found that the lift, manufactured by a Chinese company, was in working condition but it was not registered. The electricity body confirmed that there were no power cuts on the day of her death. The residents surmised that there was a possible malfunction in the lift which led to the tragedy.

The CCTV footage revealed Olga entering the lift from the ground floor but residents claim that her cries of help were not heard. The residents and authorities also said that the alarm system of the lift was not working properly.

There were also some complaints that the lift was not functioning properly.

Earlier in July, a similar incident shocked Italy, when a sexagenarian, Francesca Marchione, was found dead inside a lift in an apartment in Palermo. She was trapped in the lift during a power cut. The power failure happened on July 26 as Italy was facing a deadly heatwave. Rescuers reached the apartment only to find her lifeless body.

Authorities told the Mirror that there were signs that Francesca tried to get out the lift but since it was stuck between two floors, she could not get out despite the doors being open.

Authorities are also considering that it may have gotten hot inside the lift and that Francesca was trapped there without water for several hours.

Authorities in Tashkent and Palermo, respectively, are thoroughly investigating the cause of the accidents and taking steps to prevent similar tragedies from occurring.