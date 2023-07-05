4 Killed, 10 Injured in Suicide Attack Targeting Security Post in Northwest Pakistan

A child and three Pakistani soldiers were killed on Wednesday when a suicide bomber targeted a security checkpoint in northwest Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The suicide attack occurred at the Hameedullah Shaheed security check post on the Bannu-Miran Shah Road in the North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan, District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Riaz said.

The check post was wrecked in the suicide attack that killed three Paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) personnel and a child and also injured ten civilians, he added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack.

The security forces launched a massive search operation in the area to arrest the perpetrators.

On Jun 24, one policeman was killed, and another was injured in an attack by a suicide bomber in the Balochistan province. The attack happened in Balochistan’s Turbat when the female suicide bomber targeted a vehicle of the Paramilitary FC.

According to a recent report by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), the country has registered a whopping 79 per cent spike in terror attacks in the first six months of 2023 compared to the corresponding period last year, with the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province being the most highly impacted state due to the militant attacks.