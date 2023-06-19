CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Third Indian Stabbed in UKBrazil CycloneAntony Blinken in ChinaSaudi Minister in IranJoe Biden
Home » World » 5 Dead in House Fire in Rural North Carolina, Investigation Continues
1-MIN READ

5 Dead in House Fire in Rural North Carolina, Investigation Continues

Published By: Majid Alam

Associated Press

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 06:25 IST

North Carolina, United States

A line of police cars are parked along a street in Times Square in New York. (Associated Press)

A line of police cars are parked along a street in Times Square in New York. (Associated Press)

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that the cause of the fire in the Broadway community was under investigation

Five people were killed in a house fire in a rural North Carolina town on Sunday, authorities said.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that the cause of the fire in the Broadway community was under investigation, and it could provide few details.

Three adults and two juveniles died in the fire, investigators with the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies blocked off the road leading to the house as fire officials investigated the cause.

Broadway is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. us
  2. fire
  3. North Carolina
first published:June 19, 2023, 06:25 IST
last updated:June 19, 2023, 06:25 IST