Home » World » 52 Injured in Explosion at Russian Factory Near Capital Moscow
1-MIN READ

52 Injured in Explosion at Russian Factory Near Capital Moscow

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 18:00 IST

Moscow, Russia

Law enforcement officers stand guard by the entrance to the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant following an explosion that occurred on its grounds in the city of Sergiev Posad, Russia. (Image: AFP)

The explosion occurred at a plant which produces optical equipment. Some have suffered burns and contusions from the blast wave.

An explosion at a Russian factory outside the capital Moscow on Wednesday has injured at least 52 people, the region’s governor said.

Officials in the city of Sergiyev Posad, some 35 miles (56 km) north-east of the capital, said the blast occurred at a plant that produced optical equipment.

“Now 52 people have sought medical help," Moscow region governor Andrey Vorobyov said on state television.

“Some have slight contusions from the blast wave, some just have burns."

Video shared by state media showed a bright ball of flames burst on the horizon, followed by a shockwave that blew out windows from some buildings.

Vorobyov said he could not comment on the cause of the explosion but that it was being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
