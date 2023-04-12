6-Year-Old Hindu Girl Abducted, Raped in Pakistan's Sindh, Police Refuse to Register Complaint

A 6-year-old Hindu girl was abducted and raped in Tandoalhyar in the Pakistan province of Sindh, local reports said.

The girl was playing outside her home in Sheikh Bhirkyo in Tandoalhyar when she was abducted by two people- Ismail Khan (23) and his friend Muhammad (23) on Friday.

The girl was later found 6 kilometres from her home lying unconscious and seriously injured in a field. The minor victim is currently under treatment at a local government hospital.

The parents said that they had gone in search of work while their daughter was kidnapped. They were informed by the other children from the locality that the two accused had taken her on a motorcycle.

Lalchand, the victim’s father, said that the police were uncooperative and didn’t even register their complaint against Ismail and Muhammad.

Violence against the Hindu minority is not new in Pakistan where there are frequent cases of abduction and religious conversion of girls from the minority community in Sindh and Punjab provinces.

Earlier in March, more than 100 social activists came out on the streets in Sindh and Punjab provinces to protest against forced conversion and abduction of girls from the community.

