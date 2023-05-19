CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Modi Tri-Nation TourZelensky at G7QUAD MeetPak UnrestWater Crisis
Home » World » 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Far Pacific Creates Small Tsunami off Vanuatu
1-MIN READ

7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Far Pacific Creates Small Tsunami off Vanuatu

Published By: Majid Alam

Associated Press

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 11:56 IST

Wellington, New Zealand

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also said small waves were possible for Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Guam and other Pacific islands. (Image: Shutterstock)

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also said small waves were possible for Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Guam and other Pacific islands. (Image: Shutterstock)

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves less than half a meter were measured off Lenakel, a port town in the island nation

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake Friday in the far Pacific created small tsunami waves in Vanuatu.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said waves less than half a meter (1.5 feet) were measured off Lenakel, a port town in the island nation. Smaller waves were measured elsewhere off Vanuatu and off New Caledonia.

Vanuatu’s National Disaster Management Office advised people to evacuate from coastal areas to higher grounds. The office said people should listen to their radios for updates and take other precautionary measures.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said it expected coastal areas would experience strong and unusual currents, with unpredictable surges at the shoreline.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also said small waves were possible for Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Guam and other Pacific islands.

top videos

    The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake’s epicenter was near the Loyalty Islands, southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand and east of Australia where the Coral Sea meets the Pacific. It was 37 kilometers (23 miles) deep.

    The area is part of the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
    About the Author
    Majid Alam
    Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Earthquake
    2. tsunami
    3. Pacific
    4. Vanuatu
    5. new zealand
    first published:May 19, 2023, 11:56 IST
    last updated:May 19, 2023, 11:56 IST