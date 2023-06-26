7 killed, 42 Injured After Two Buses Collide in Pakistan's Sindh

At least seven people were killed and 42 were injured in a head-on collision between two passenger buses on the Mehran Highway in Sindh on Sunday.

The accident took place on Daur Bandhi Road at around 4 am when two passenger buses, coming from Karachi and Peshawar, collided with each other, Dawn reported.

According to Benazirabad Deputy Inspector General of Police Mohammad Younis Chandio, the collision occurred because of the high speed of the vehicles. He further said that injured people have been sent for treatment to People’s University of Medical and Health Sciences.

He added that the Mehran Highway was closed to traffic after the accident and vehicles were diverted towards the National Highway.

The police have registered a complaint against the employer of the two drivers as the bus had took the shortcuts on the Mehran Highway to save fuel in contravention of their route permits.

Earlier this month, at least 13 people, including five women, were killed and 31 others injured when a bus veered off the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway and overturned near Kallar Kahar. Traffic accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor maintenance of roads and vehicles.