CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Yemen Stampede Pakistan US Gun LawsBali Nude Photo RowChina
Home » World » 9 Pakistan Umrah Pilgrims Enroute Riyadh Killed in Road Accident in Saudi Arabia: Report
1-MIN READ

9 Pakistan Umrah Pilgrims Enroute Riyadh Killed in Road Accident in Saudi Arabia: Report

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 12:14 IST

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saudi policemen inspect the destruction under a bridge where a gas tanker truck exploded on a main road in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (Credits: AFP)

Saudi policemen inspect the destruction under a bridge where a gas tanker truck exploded on a main road in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (Credits: AFP)

The accident took place near Al-Qasim area when the pilgrims were travelling to Riyadh from Medina after performing Umrah

At least nine Pakistani pilgrims, including women and children, have died in a car accident in Saudi Arabia.

According to ARY News, nine Pakistani citizens, who were in Saudi for Umrah, died while five others were injured in the road accident.

The accident took place near Al-Qasim area when the pilgrims were travelling to Riyadh from Medina after performing Umrah.

The victims are reportedly residents of Nankana Sahib’s neighbouring villages Islamnagar and Chak 18.

The report added that those killed in the accident were living in Saudi Arabia on visit visas.

Last month, at least 20 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 injured in a tragic accident in Saudi Arabia after a bus crashed into a bridge. The bus departed from Khamis Mushayt and was en route to the Abha region. The accident occurred during the first week of Ramadan.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. Medina
  2. pakistan
  3. Riyadh
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Umrah
first published:April 20, 2023, 12:05 IST
last updated:April 20, 2023, 12:14 IST