‘A Natural Match’: PM Modi, Greek Counterpart Mitsotakis Hold Fruitful Talks in Athens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India and Greece are a natural match and highlighted that the foundation of the ties between the two countries is ancient and strong.

PM @kmitsotakis and I agreed that our trade ties need to become even stronger. We have also decided to work on a migration and mobility partnership agreement in the coming times. We will also work towards deepening ties between our educational institutions.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2023

“Greece and India are a natural match between two ancient civilisations of the world, between two ancient democratic ideologies and between two ancient trade and cultural relations. The foundation of our relationship is ancient and strong,” PM Modi was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

He also highlighted that he is the first Prime Minister of India to visit Greece after a long gap of 40 years. Indira Gandhi visited Greece in 1983 and was the last prime minister to visit Athens.

Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited New Delhi in 2019.

“After a long gap of 40 years, an Indian Prime Minister has come to Greece. Still, the depth and warmth of our relations have not decreased,” PM Modi said. “PM Mitsotakis and I have decided to take India-Greece relations to a strategic level,” he further added.

“We have decided to raise our bilateral relations to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ for the benefit of our people. Our talks covered sectors such as defence, security, infrastructure, agriculture, skills and more,” PM Modi said in a post on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

New Delhi and Athens have decided to increase cooperation in defence and security, infrastructure, agriculture, education, new and emerging technology and skill development.

The Prime Minister said that he and his counterpart discussed means to strengthen the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Athens.

Earlier in the day, Greece President Katerina Sakellaropoulou conferred Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour.

“I thank President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Government and people of Greece for conferring upon me The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour. This shows the respect the people of Greece have towards India,” PM Modi said.

He also paid tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens and received a ceremonial guard of honour.