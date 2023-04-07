'A Proud Day': UK PM Rishi Sunak Reacts to Mother-in-Law Sudha Murty Receiving Padma Bhushan

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty was recently awarded Padma Bhushan at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Murty was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to social work and philanthropy.

Murty’s daughter Akshata, who is the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, took to Instagram to share her “unspeakable pride" as her mother received the award for her extraordinary journey.

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan to Smt Sudha Murty for Social Work. A philanthropist, renowned author and Chairperson of Murty Foundation, she has initiated many projects in the fields of healthcare, education, art & culture, animal welfare and women's empowerment pic.twitter.com/qQJeEjnKfY— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 5, 2023

Akshata, who was seen sitting in the front row next to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, “Yesterday I watched with unspeakable pride as my mother received the Padma Bhushan award from the President of India at the Padma Awards 2023 ceremony (India’s highest civilian awards) in New Delhi, in recognition of her contributions in social work.”

“I reflected on my mother’s extraordinary journey, from STEM to storytelling, but her charitable and volunteering efforts have served as her greatest inspiration to me,” she added.

“Her example has put volunteering, learning and listening at the heart of how I hope to live in @10downingstreet,” the UK First Lady further added.

UK Prime Minister and Akshata’s husband Rishi Sunak reacted to the Instagram post and commented, “A proud day," alongside two clapping emojis.

Earlier in October 2022, Sunak said he was ‘incredibly proud of his in-laws’ and added that his wife’s family is an inspiration for everyone.

“I’m actually incredibly proud of what my parents-in-law built,” Sunak said during the during the Conservative leadership debate. He had married Sudha and NR Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murthy in August 2009.

“I’m incredibly proud of what my parents-in-law built”Rishi Sunak opens up about his family history in the #ITVDebate Sign up at https://t.co/3cXn1rFhca #Ready4Rishi pic.twitter.com/PfsLHyRwyX — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 17, 2022

Sudha Murty after receiving the award said that she hopes that the younger generation will take up social welfare as a vocation and emphasised the need for continuous development of the country.

Sudha Murty’s husband and Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy was also seen sitting among other guests and family members.

A total of 52 awardees were given the honour on Wednesday — two Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 45 Padma Shri.

Padma awards are conferred in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service among others.

