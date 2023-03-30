CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Aatmanirbhar Bharat: MoD Signs Contract with BEL for 13 Lynx-U2 Fire Control Systems for Navy

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 19:59 IST

New Delhi, India

The defence ministry on Thursday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for the procurement of 13 Lynx-U2 fire control systems for the Navy at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore, officials said.

The Lynx-U2 system is a naval gun fire control system designed and developed indigenously. It is capable of accurately tracking and engaging targets amid sea clutter as well as air or surface targets, the government said in a statement.

The ministry signed a contract with BEL, Bengaluru for "procurement of 13 Lynx-U2 fire control systems for the Indian Navy at a total cost of over Rs 1,700 crore under Buy {Indian - IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) RHL

first published:March 30, 2023, 19:59 IST
last updated:March 30, 2023, 19:59 IST